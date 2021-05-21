Brokerages Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MediWound also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. MediWound has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $98.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MediWound by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

