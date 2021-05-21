Brokerages Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Announce $3.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings of $2.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year earnings of $16.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.45 to $16.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $21.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.80 to $21.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 6,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,578.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,552,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NXST stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $147.32. 5,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,381. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.33. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

