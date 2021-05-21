Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $86.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the highest is $104.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $32.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $350.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.00 million to $413.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $414.37 million, with estimates ranging from $371.09 million to $483.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,012. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 769.23%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

