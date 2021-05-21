Brokerages Expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to announce $13.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.13 million. Affimed reported sales of $5.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $56.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

AFMD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 633,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,723. The company has a market capitalization of $929.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Affimed by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.