Brokerages Expect Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anavex Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Anavex Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anavex Life Sciences.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 242,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

