Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.27. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,759,759 shares of company stock valued at $84,764,840 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 259.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

