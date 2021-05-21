Brokerages Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to report $113.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.50 million and the lowest is $112.20 million. BancFirst reported sales of $109.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $456.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $451.90 million to $460.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $449.40 million, with estimates ranging from $440.20 million to $458.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,439,054.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $81,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,462 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,028. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,729. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

