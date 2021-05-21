Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.97.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 16,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.