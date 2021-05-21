Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.86. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,895,145.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,090,000 after acquiring an additional 306,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

