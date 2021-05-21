Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. Hess posted sales of $842.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,303,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 133,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $9,212,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock valued at $82,100,349. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,713. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

