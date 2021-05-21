Brokerages Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.24 EPS

Analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter worth $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 16.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InflaRx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InflaRx by 91.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.