Brokerages Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inotiv.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $68,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Shares of NOTV opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68. Inotiv has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

