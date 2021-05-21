Brokerages Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Target Price at $16.70

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRUFF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HRUFF opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

