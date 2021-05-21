Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target at $17.68

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.55.

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

PEB stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

