Brokers Set Expectations for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.20.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $154.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 246,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

