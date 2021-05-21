Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Critical Comparison

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dominion Energy pays out 59.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Dominion Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.80 $1.36 billion $4.24 18.44 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 0.10% 12.19% 3.40% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dominion Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 0 4 10 0 2.71 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dominion Energy currently has a consensus price target of $84.08, suggesting a potential upside of 7.54%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Gas Distribution segment engages in the regulated natural gas gathering, transportation, distribution, and sales activities, as well as distributes nonregulated renewable natural gas. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Assets segment is involved in the energy marketing and price risk activities. As of December 31, 2020, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 30.2 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,500 miles of electric transmission lines; 85,600 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,200 miles of gas distribution lines. It serves approximately 7 million customers. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.