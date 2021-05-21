Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) shares traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.63. 6,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 500,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

