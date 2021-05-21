BT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 30,753 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. AT&T makes up 0.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

T opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

