BT Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $132.58 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.