BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 543.73% and a negative return on equity of 205.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

