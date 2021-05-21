BTIG Research Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

LEAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price (up previously from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $303.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEAF. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Leaf Group in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

