BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Clare Hart Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at $271,931.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BTRS stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.