Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $70.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMBL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bumble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. Bumble has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

