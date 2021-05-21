Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BG traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.49. 1,527,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.86.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,657,291 over the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

