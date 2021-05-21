Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.72 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.72 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Shares of BURL opened at $321.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.63 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

