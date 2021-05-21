Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $24.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $108,881.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

