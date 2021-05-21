BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $211,702 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

