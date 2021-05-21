CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CAE by 161.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in CAE by 13.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after acquiring an additional 201,887 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 443,813 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 305.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

