Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Raised to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

