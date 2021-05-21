Canaccord Genuity Boosts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$13.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Filo Mining from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

FLMMF opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

