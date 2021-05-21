Canaccord Genuity Boosts Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $132.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $129.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.71.

NARI opened at $85.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $93.82. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at $27,975,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,475,200 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

