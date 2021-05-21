Canaccord Genuity Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ONEXF. CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

Onex stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. Onex has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $73.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

