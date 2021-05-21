Canaccord Genuity Cuts TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target to $12.50

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TPCO in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of GRAMF stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. TPCO has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

