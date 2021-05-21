Canaccord Genuity Trims Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Target Price to $8.00

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.30.

SNCR opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $126.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

