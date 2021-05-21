Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$62.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.94.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$55.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.12. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$42.22 and a 1 year high of C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

