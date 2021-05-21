Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE CNI opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $81.48 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.66 and its 200 day moving average is $110.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 620,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.