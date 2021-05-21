Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWB. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$36.17.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$20.06 and a 52 week high of C$36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.93.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.