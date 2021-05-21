Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$42.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.00.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.06. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$9.63 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canfor will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

