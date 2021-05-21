Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3,670.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period.

CNRG opened at $99.13 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.76.

