Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Core Molding Technologies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Core Molding Technologies by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 3,179 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $43,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $95,770. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

