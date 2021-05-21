Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 139,066 shares during the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

