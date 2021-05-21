Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 589 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

