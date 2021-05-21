Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 335.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth $290,000.

EBIZ stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $37.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X E-commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X E-commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.