Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 53,353 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 773,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,353 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for approximately 6.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 70,893 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 91,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 70,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,934. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.