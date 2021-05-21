Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,263. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

