Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 147.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,670,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.31. 227,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,648,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

