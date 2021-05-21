Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,239,000 after buying an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after buying an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.68. 29,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,275. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.90 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

