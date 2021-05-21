Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.81. 5,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,963. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

