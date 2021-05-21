Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 12,018 Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 68,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,435. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

