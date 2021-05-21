Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.05. 570,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,844,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

